AccuWeather: Periods of Rain and a Gusty Thunderstorm

Karen Rogers with AccuWeather during Action News at noon on January 23, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Rain ends in the city between 1 and 2 p.m. By 3 p.m. we should see some breaks of sun mixing with the clouds.

We'll have an early high of 62, but temps will fall into the low to mid 50s this afternoon behind the cold front.

WEDNESDAY: Some sun returns, but it's breezy and cooler with a high of 42.

THURSDAY: It's brisk and chilly despite abundant sunshine. High 39.

FRIDAY: It will be mostly sunny and seasonable. High 40.

SATURDAY: Clouds will increase through the day and it turns milder with a high of 54.

SUNDAY: Expect lots of clouds with periods of rain. Some models suggest the rain could hold off until late in the day or at night. It's mild again. High 59.

MONDAY: Any lingering morning rain clears out quickly. Then, it's partly sunny and cooler. The high drops to 48.

