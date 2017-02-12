AccuWeather: Periods Of Rain. Drizzle

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted until 1:00pm for the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos.
A HIGH WIND WATCH has been posted for the entire viewing area tonight and Monday. Wind gusts 50-60 mph.
SUNDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain and drizzle. Areas of fog will develop. High 45.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and windy. Wind gusts 40-50 mph. Lows 32-35. Wind chills in the 20s.
MONDAY: Clouds and sun, very windy. Wind gusts 50-60 mph. Wind chills in the low 30s. High 43.
TUESDAY (VALENTINE'S DAY): Mostly sunny, not as windy. High 45.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 47.
THURSDAY: Windy and cooler with a mixture of sun and clouds. High 40. Wind chills in the low 30s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 42.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, much milder. High 53.
