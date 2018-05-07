AccuWeather: Pleasant Spring Weather

We have a stretch of quiet spring weather this week. We saw a mixture of clouds and sunshine today with high of 75, four degrees above the average high for May 7th.TONIGHT: Skies will be partly cloudy, winds are light and temperatures will be a little cooler. Some low clouds and fog could develop overnight. The low in Philadelphia is 51 with outlying suburbs dipping to the upper 40s.TUESDAY: High pressure builds east through the Ohio Valley, bringing us mostly sunny skies and a somewhat milder high of 75.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies are in store again with a pleasantly warm high of 77.THURSDAY: Our high pressure center begins to shift off the coast and any morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds. A shower is possible during the afternoon and evening. The high is 77.FRIDAY: A morning shower is possible for some. Otherwise, some sun returns and the afternoon looks nice with a high around 76.SATURDAY: Clouds mix with sun and there's a chance of a shower, mainly during the afternoon as a warm front moves in. The high climbs to 80.SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): Warmer air surges into the region ahead of an approaching front. Look for a mix of clouds and sun. A spotty thunderstorm is possible later in the day. Its hot for moms! The high soars to 90.MONDAY: It's partly sunny with showers and thunderstorm possible. The high is 84.---