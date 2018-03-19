AccuWeather: Pleasant Today, Wet Snow Tuesday and Wednesday

TODAY: Sunshine gives way to a few more clouds as the day goes on. Winds are light. The high is 49.TONIGHT: Clouds thicken and some rain and light wet snow is possible by dawn, especially south of Philadelphia. The low is 30.TUESDAY: The first of two waves of low pressure arrives, bringing us a mix of rain and wet snow. Southern areas look most likely to see this, although some models have the precipitation reaching into the northern suburbs as well. Either way, this looks like a fairly minor brush of precipitation with most roads remaining just wet. Slushy, grassy accumulations will be limited to only about a coating to 1" by evening. Areas closer to the coast may see no accumulation, since you're going to get mainly rain. Far northern areas like the Lehigh Valley may also see very little accumulation, because the precipitation may not push that far north. The high is 37.WEDNESDAY: A second wave of low pressure arrives and there is still a wide range of possibilities with this second system. Some models have this second low stronger and closer to us which could mean a more significant snow. Look for a mix of rain and wet snow in the morning with a change to all snow later in the morning and afternoon. If the storm is less robust, the precipitation could wind down during the afternoon and leave us with only a few inches of additional snow. If the storm is stronger, it could continue to snow through the afternoon and we could see far more snow. We'll hope for the best and continue to bring you updates on 6abc and 6abc.com. Wednesday's high is 38.THURSDAY: The storm is gone, but it's brisk and chilly with partly sunny skies and a high around 44.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies appear likely, but our high is still chilly and below average: 46.SATURDAY: Clouds increase ahead of our next storm system. A rain or snow shower is possible late in the day or at night. The high is 46.SUNDAY: This looks like a chilly, damp, mostly cloudy day with rain and snow showers possible at times. The high is only 43.MONDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies with another cool high around 46.-----