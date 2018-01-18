WEATHER

AccuWeather: Plunging Temperatures Tonight, Much Warmer By The Weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Cecily Tynan with AccuWeather on Action News at 11 p.m., January 11, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The morning snow gave way to a mostly cloudy, cold afternoon. Snowfall totals really depended on where you live: Blakeslee 9"; Allentown 3.1"; Reading 2.4"; Philadelphia .2"; Mount Holly 1.3"; Ewing 1"; Newark, DE 1.2"

TONIGHT: Skies are clear but it's very cold with a low of 17 in Philadelphia and some suburbs dipping down into the low teens.

THURSDAY: We expect a mostly sunny day, but it's still brisk and rather cold with a high around 35.

FRIDAY: Finally, we begin to emerge from our latest cold snap. While sunrise temperatures will still be in the 20s, the afternoon high improves to 43 with a good deal of sunshine.

SATURDAY: This is now looking like another largely sunny day with an even milder afternoon high of 53

SUNDAY: The big game arrives and the weather looks great for tailgaters with a mix of clouds and sun and a mild high of 53. For the NFC Championship game (kick-off at 6:40 p.m.) temperatures are expected to be around 46 at the start and only a few degrees cooler by the final whistle.

MONDAY: Clouds move back into the region ahead of the latest cold front and we see some rain, mainly in the afternoon and at night. The high is 54.

TUESDAY: Morning rain give way to a partly sunny afternoon. The high is still well above average: 52.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit cooler, but still above average. The high drops to 44.

---------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
No ice scraper? No problem! Texas gets creative
Jeannette Reyes reports from Roxborough
Trish Hartman reports from Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania
Dog slips around on icy trampoline
More Weather
Top Stories
Police: Man murdered while eating sandwich in mini mart
Police: Woman walking to bus caught in crossfire, shot in hip
2 teen melees in as many days on SEPTA
Bucks County family pleads for return of stolen Eagles sign
Suspect charged with murder in Penn student's killing
Search for missing woman with Alzheimer's in Philadelphia
Parents: Penn student killing may have been hate crime
Delco man sentenced to 90 years for sexual assault of child
Show More
Woman struck and killed in Bensalem identified
Philly sues opioid makers in response to epidemic
Alex Trebek returns to taping 'Jeopardy!'
Vehicles collide in icy conditions in Wynnefield
Christie ends term unpopular, but with legs left unbroken
More News
Top Video
Police: Man murdered while eating sandwich in mini mart
2 teen melees in as many days on SEPTA
Bucks County family pleads for return of stolen Eagles sign
Eagles post-season having a positive economic impact
More Video