AccuWeather: Plunging Temperatures Tonight, Much Warmer By The Weekend

The morning snow gave way to a mostly cloudy, cold afternoon. Snowfall totals really depended on where you live: Blakeslee 9"; Allentown 3.1"; Reading 2.4"; Philadelphia .2"; Mount Holly 1.3"; Ewing 1"; Newark, DE 1.2"TONIGHT: Skies are clear but it's very cold with a low of 17 in Philadelphia and some suburbs dipping down into the low teens.THURSDAY: We expect a mostly sunny day, but it's still brisk and rather cold with a high around 35.FRIDAY: Finally, we begin to emerge from our latest cold snap. While sunrise temperatures will still be in the 20s, the afternoon high improves to 43 with a good deal of sunshine.SATURDAY: This is now looking like another largely sunny day with an even milder afternoon high of 53SUNDAY: The big game arrives and the weather looks great for tailgaters with a mix of clouds and sun and a mild high of 53. For the NFC Championship game (kick-off at 6:40 p.m.) temperatures are expected to be around 46 at the start and only a few degrees cooler by the final whistle.MONDAY: Clouds move back into the region ahead of the latest cold front and we see some rain, mainly in the afternoon and at night. The high is 54.TUESDAY: Morning rain give way to a partly sunny afternoon. The high is still well above average: 52.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit cooler, but still above average. The high drops to 44.---------