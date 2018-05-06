WEATHER

AccuWeather: Quiet Week Ahead

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News at Noon on May 6, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Tonight: Evening showers likely, otherwise, cloudy and cool. Lows 52-56.

MONDAY: Morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. High 70.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 72.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and gorgeous. High 77.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, comfortable. High 75.

FRIDAY: A morning shower is possible for some, otherwise, sun and clouds. High 76.

SATURDAY: Clouds and sun with a chance of a shower. High 72.

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds; much warmer! High 80.
