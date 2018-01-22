AccuWeather: Rain and Gusty Thunderstorms for AM Rush

It didn't feel much like January today! The high hit 62 degrees above the average high for January 22nd. In fact, we've had three very mild days for the middle of January. Over the weekend we were in the low to mid 50s and today we cracked the 60 degree mark. This all thanks to a storm cutting up through the central Plains and pulling warm air up the eastern seaboard.TONIGHT: Clouds thicken, some fog develops and rain moves in during the wee hours of the morning. The low only drops to 46, even warmer than our average high for this time of year.TUESDAY: The first showers arrive before dawn from west to east. The heaviest rain is centered around the morning rush. At the same time there is some instability in the atmosphere and a thunderstorm or two could tap into some very strong winds not far above the surface. Winds of 40mph+ will be located just 2,000 feet up and 3,000 to 4,000 feet up over 50mph winds. This mean,s we could have a locally damaging wind gust wherever a thunderstorm develops. Rainfall totals on the order of 1/2" to 1". Things are moving along fairly quickly in the flow. So, by the end of the day we should see some sunshine peeking through. Our high reaches a balmy 62.WEDNESDAY: Some sun returns, but it's breezy and cooler with a high of 42.THURSDAY: It's brisk and chilly despite abundant sunshine. High 38.FRIDAY: It will be mostly sunny and seasonable. High 40.SATURDAY: Clouds will increase through the day and it turns milder with a high of 54.SUNDAY: Expect lots of clouds with some rain but it's mild again. High 59.MONDAY: Any lingering morning rain clears out. Then, it's partly sunny and cooler. The high drops to 50.---------