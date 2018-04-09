AccuWeather: Rain and Snow Showers Tonight, Summerlike Warmth By Saturday

For a third straight day, the afternoon high temperature will not get out of the 40s. Some breaks of sun earlier have given way to cloudy skies as a weak system from the west pushes in. The average high for today is 62!TONIGHT: A weak and disorganized system will slowly move through giving us the chance of rain and snow showers. Rain will be the predominate precipitation type for Philadelphia and areas southeast, with snow mainly confined to the northwest suburbs. Even in areas that see the snow showers, there won't be any travel problems as temperatures remain above freezing across the region. In the higher elevations, those above 1,000 feet, you could find a grassy coating to at most 1" in the hardest hit areas. All of this activity comes to an end near sunrise. The low is 37.TUESDAY: Light rain and light wet snow lingers into the early morning. Then, clouds great for some late day sun. The high hits 52, still ten degrees below average.WEDNESDAY: Our trend toward nicer weather continues. We see a good deal of sunshine with a slightly improved high of 56.THURSDAY: More clouds arrive ahead of a passing warm front and there could even be some rain, mainly north and west of Philadelphia. However, milder air also makes the season's first true run at our region. The high shoots up to 69 -- and that's just the beginning!FRIDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun and highs soaring to 78 That would be the warmest high we've had since last October!SATURDAY: Sunshine mixes with some clouds. It's an extremely warm start to the weekend, with a high near 80.SUNDAY: More clouds arrive along with another frontal boundary. Some showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially in the afternoon. The high drops to a much cooler 59.MONDAY: Heavy rain is possible in the morning with afternoon clouds hanging tough. The high hits 60.-----