AccuWeather: Rain Arrives Late

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with an evening shower. Rain and thunderstorms developing overnight. Lows 57-61.

MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Cloudy and damp during the morning with leftover showers. Some sun by afternoon with a pop up shower or t-storm. High 76.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A shower or thunderstorm is possible north and west of Philadelphia. High 81.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and pleasant. High 80.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and nice. High 78.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, pleasant. An evening shower is possible. High 77.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 77.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm poss. High: 78.

