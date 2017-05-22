AccuWeather: Rain Arrives Monday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain arriving after midnight. Lows 53-57.MONDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. Some of it will be heavy at times during the morning. The rain tapers off by afternoon. High 72.TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, with a stray afternoon shower possible. High 73.WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cool with a few showers. High 72.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible throughout the day. High 75.FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, breezy. High 75.SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, turning warmer! High 82.SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 80.----------