AccuWeather: Rain Arrives Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain arriving after midnight. Lows 53-57.

MONDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. Some of it will be heavy at times during the morning. The rain tapers off by afternoon. High 72.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, with a stray afternoon shower possible. High 73.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cool with a few showers. High 72.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible throughout the day. High 75.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, breezy. High 75.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, turning warmer! High 82.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 80.
