AccuWeather: Rain, Drizzle Today
Adam Joseph has the latest from AccuWeather. (WPVI)

By and David Murphy
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Some freezing rain in the morning gives way to rain and drizzle through the afternoon and evening. The high is 44.

TONIGHT: Clouds hang tough. More drizzle is likely overnight. The low hovers around 42.

TUESDAY: Some more drizzle is likely during the morning with another round of steadier rain arriving during the afternoon. The high is a slightly milder 51.

WEDNESDAY: This is the pick of the week. Look for partly sunny skies. It will be breezy, but the high is not bad for January: 52. Temperatures may fall later int he afternoon.

THURSDAY: Colder air roars back into our region. Look for partly sunny skies, but the high only reaches 36.

FRIDAY: This is a cloudy, cold day with a few snow showers possible. The high is 34.

SATURDAY: We're calling for partly sunny skies with another cold high of 33. We're also keeping an eye on a southern storm system. For now, it looks like it misses us.

SUNDAY: This is another partly sunny, chilly day with a high of 34.

MONDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. The high is 34.

