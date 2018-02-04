AccuWeather: Rain, Heavy At Times

TONIGHT: Heavy rain this evening, otherwise, clearing and turning colder after midnight. Lows 27-32.MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Morning wind chills in the single digits and teens. High 34.TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, not as cold. High 42WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, mild and damp with rain at times. High 45.THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, chilly. High 36.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. High 34.SATURDAY: Cloudy with a few flurries. High 45.SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain possible. High 45.---------