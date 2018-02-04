  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO SUPER BOWL HALFTIME UPDATE
WEATHER

AccuWeather: Rain, Heavy At Times

EMBED </>More Videos

Melissa Magee with AccuWeather on Action News at 5 p.m., February 4, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Heavy rain this evening, otherwise, clearing and turning colder after midnight. Lows 27-32.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Morning wind chills in the single digits and teens. High 34.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, not as cold. High 42

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, mild and damp with rain at times. High 45.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, chilly. High 36.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. High 34.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a few flurries. High 45.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain possible. High 45.
---------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter
Record cold expected for Super Bowl LII
PHOTOS: Super blue blood moon stuns around the country
Will Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow this year?
More Weather
Top Stories
WATCH THIS! Nick Foles catches Super Bowl touchdown
Action News updates from Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
PHOTOS: P!nk performs national anthem at Super Bowl LII
Philly police put hydraulic fluid on poles to prevent climbing
Eagles fans flock together in Minnesota
Philly police ready for fan reaction after the Super Bowl
Minneapolis cold no match for Super Bowl-crazed Eagles fans
Show More
PHOTOS: Cold Minneapolis ahead of Super Bowl
Eagles keep it light, but remain focused on Patriots
Eagles fans in Mayfair hopeful for a big win
Belief in the underdog: 4 separate $1 million bets placed on Eagles
Eagles players tweet on Super Bowl Sunday
More News
Top Video
Minn. couple celebrates Super Bowl with fund drive for Phila. non-profit
Chester County men win tickets to Super Bowl
Eagles fans flock to Mall of America
Eagles offer Super Bowl tickets to post-surgery fan
More Video