AccuWeather: Rain, Heavy Storms Today

Karen Rogers has the latest AccuWeather forecast. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
AccuWeather is tracking strong storms and the potential for heavy rain today.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH goes into effect Noon today. The Watch is for parts of Chester, lower Montgomery & Bucks counties in Pa; as well as all of South Jersey and Delaware. Heavy rain could trigger roadway flooding, as well as rapidly rising waters in creeks and streams.

MONDAY: An AccuWeather Alert has been issued. It will be a humid day with periods of rain today. The heaviest rain will occur later this afternoon. Some storms could produce drenching downpours and gusty winds. Flash flooding is possible. The Storm Prediction Center has Cape May County and Southern Delaware in a slight risk for severe weather. High 73.

TUESDAY: Clouds will break for some sun and it turns less humid. High 82.

WEDNESDAY: We have a nice day with mostly sunny skies and relatively low humidity. High 83.

THURSDAY: Clouds and sun will mix. It looks like we stay dry. High 82.

FRIDAY: Expect partly sunny skies and more humid conditions with a shower or thunderstorm around in the afternoon. High 81.

SATURDAY: It's a rather humid weekend with clouds and some sun on Saturday and a shower or thunderstorm possible. High 82.

SUNDAY: It stays sticky with clouds and sun and a shower around. High 84.

