AccuWeather: Rain Moves In Overnight

Cecily Tynan reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 11 p.m. on January 27, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It was an unseasonably warm last Saturday of January. The high in Philadelphia soared to 58 degrees. That's 17 degrees above normal. The warmth was brought on by strong southerly winds ahead of an approaching cold front.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and mild. Light rain and drizzle moves in late. Lows 46-49.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and damp with rain early. The rain will end from the northwest to the southeast, and should linger clear our of Philadelphia and areas northwest before lunchtime. It will linger into the afternoon, south and east of the city. High 54.

MONDAY: Sun to clouds, cooler. High 49.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and cold with light snow (mainly during the morning). Lingering snow showers are possible during the afternoon. Minor accumulations are expected at this time, but the morning commute could be slippery. High 37. Wind chills in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 36.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 50.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cooler with periods of rain. The rain could change over to snow during the afternoon. High 39.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine and cold. The high drops to 31.

