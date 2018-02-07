AccuWeather: Rain Moves Out, Overnight Black Ice A Concern

Light accumulations of snow and ice caused plenty of slick travel early today. We received around 0.2" along I-95, with the more immediate NW suburbs near 1", and 2" in the Lehigh Valley. Up to 5" fell in the Poconos.TONIGHT: As low pressure continues to ride northeastward it will drag a cold front across the area this evening and this will help put an end to the rain. The last rain showers should clear the coast by 9-10pm. The issue tonight will be falling temperatures. With some heavy rain here, there are plenty of puddles and standing water that will freeze up and any untreated surfaces will likely form black ice. The low is a cold 24.THURSDAY: As we head into Parade day, we will have brisk northwest winds around 10-20mph with gusts up to 25mph in the early morning hours. This all thanks to the pressure gradient between our departing low pressure to the northeast and arriving high pressure to the west. Lots of sun with just a few high clouds, but wind chills in the mid to late morning in the upper teens and the afternoon hours only seeing wind chills in the lower 20s. High temps will only reach 34. Hats, gloves and winter jackets all necessities along the Parade route for people spending extended time outdoors.FRIDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. The high climbs to 39.SATURDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. It's a lot milder with a high of 51. Some rain is possible late in the day or at night.SUNDAY: Look for lots of clouds with periods of rain through the day. The high hits 52.MONDAY: Clouds give way to some sun. It's a little cooler, with a high of 46.TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies and a slightly cooler high of 47.WEDNESDAY: We see lots of clouds with some rain possible for Valentines Day. The high jumps to 52.---------