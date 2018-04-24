AccuWeather: Rain Overnight

TONIGHT: Cloudy and damp with rain at times. So of it will be on the heavier side. Lows 50-53.WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and damp with morning rain tapering off to a few afternoon showers. There may also be a few peeks of sun from time to time. High 66.THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. Becoming breezy and mild during the afternoon. High 68.FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, showers possible. High 64.SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, comfortable. High 71.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 63.MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 72.TUESDAY: Sunny and very warm. High 80.---