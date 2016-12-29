AccuWeather: Rain, Snow Into This Afternoon

TODAY: A rainy morning gives way to afternoon drying. Light snow in and around near the Lehigh Valley changes to rain and also ends this afternoon. The high in Philadelphia is 46.TONIGHT: We'll see partly cloudy skies with winds picking up and a cold low of 32. It will feel like the teens and 20s overnight.FRIDAY: As a departing storm system strengthens to our north, winds will whip through the region, gusting as high as 40 mph at times. Look for a mix of clouds and sun overall, but a spotty snow shower or flurry is also possible. The high is 39. Wind chills will be in the 20s.SATURDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE): The winds die down, but it's still rather breezy through much of the day. Look for a blend of clouds and sun and a high of 41. It will still be close to 40 at midnight as we ring in the new year.SUNDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY): It's partly sunny and mild through most of the afternoon. The temperature at the start of the Mummer's Parade will likely be near 40 with the high climbing to 50 by about 3 p.m. It's a mild close to the Eagles season at the Linc. Some rain is possible late at night.MONDAY: Clouds thicken and some occasional rain is likely. It's still mild with a high of 49.TUESDAY: Some additional rain is possible. It's mostly cloudy otherwise and somewhat windy. The high jumps to a very mild 58.WEDNESDAY: Look for clouds and sun with another mild high around 52.THURSDAY: High pressure delivers plenty of sunshine, but this is a chillier day with a high of just 42.-----