AccuWeather: Rain Today, Snow Showers Later
David Murphy with the latest from AccuWeather.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI)
TODAY: Most of the day is wet with periods of steady rain. It's also breezy. The high is 49.

TONIGHT: Rain tapers off, but it stays largely cloudy with some fog developing. The low dips to 43 early in the overnight hours with temperatures potentially rising toward dawn.

WEDNESDAY: We'll finally see the return of some sunshine and it will also be milder, but a blustery breeze will be part of the weather package. Look for a high of 54. Winds could gust to 35 mph later in the day or at night, helping to draw colder air into the region.

THURSDAY: Look for a brisk and much colder day. Clouds will be dominant. The high is only 36. Flurries or a snow shower are possible here and there, especially later in the day or at night.

FRIDAY: This is another cloudy, cold day with a few more snow showers possible. Some steadier snow is possible down near our coastlines. The high is 34.

SATURDAY: Our passing storm system departs, returning partly sunny skies to the region. But the cold air is still lodged firmly in place with a brisk wind at times. The high is 33. For now, it appears that a storm system passing by to our south stays far enough away to keep us dry.

SUNDAY: The weekend wraps up with another partly sunny, but cold day. In fact, most neighborhoods probably won't reach the freezing mark. We're going for a high of 31 in Philadelphia.

MONDAY: We're looking at a good deal of sunshine, but no relief from the cold with morning temperatures in the teens and a high of just 33.

TUESDAY: It's another mostly sunny day, but with better afternoon temperatures. We're going for a high of 40.

