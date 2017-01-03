AccuWeather: Rain Today, Snow Showers Later

TODAY: Most of the day is wet with periods of steady rain. It's also breezy. The high is 49.TONIGHT: Rain tapers off, but it stays largely cloudy with some fog developing. The low dips to 43 early in the overnight hours with temperatures potentially rising toward dawn.WEDNESDAY: We'll finally see the return of some sunshine and it will also be milder, but a blustery breeze will be part of the weather package. Look for a high of 54. Winds could gust to 35 mph later in the day or at night, helping to draw colder air into the region.THURSDAY: Look for a brisk and much colder day. Clouds will be dominant. The high is only 36. Flurries or a snow shower are possible here and there, especially later in the day or at night.FRIDAY: This is another cloudy, cold day with a few more snow showers possible. Some steadier snow is possible down near our coastlines. The high is 34.SATURDAY: Our passing storm system departs, returning partly sunny skies to the region. But the cold air is still lodged firmly in place with a brisk wind at times. The high is 33. For now, it appears that a storm system passing by to our south stays far enough away to keep us dry.SUNDAY: The weekend wraps up with another partly sunny, but cold day. In fact, most neighborhoods probably won't reach the freezing mark. We're going for a high of 31 in Philadelphia.MONDAY: We're looking at a good deal of sunshine, but no relief from the cold with morning temperatures in the teens and a high of just 33.TUESDAY: It's another mostly sunny day, but with better afternoon temperatures. We're going for a high of 40.-----