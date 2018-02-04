  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
AccuWeather: Rain, Heavy At Times

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on February 4, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SUPER BOWL SUNDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of heavy afternoon rain. The rain could initially begin as a brief period of snow well west of the city, but it will quickly go over to rain. High 44.

TONIGHT: Heavy rain this evening, otherwise, clearing and turning colder after midnight. Lows 27-32.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Morning wind chills in the single digits and teens. High 34.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, not as cold. High 42

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, mild and damp with rain at times. High 45.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, chilly. High 36.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. High 34.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a few flurries. High 39.
