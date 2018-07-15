AccuWeather: Rainy Through Midday

SUNDAY: Cloudy, damp and rainy through midday with downpours and thunderstorms. Some afternoon sunshine is still possible, but because of all of the clouds now the forecasted high has been dropped to 84.TONIGHT: An isolated evening thunderstorms is possible. Otherwise partly cloudy and muggy. Lows72-74.MONDAY: Partly sunny, very hot and sticky. An afternoon or evening thunderstorm is possible for some. High 94. Heat Index 100.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, hot and very humid. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely. Some of these storms could produce torrential downpours and flash flooding. High 91. Heat Index 98.WEDNESDAY: Clouds to sun. The humidity will drop off quickly during the day. High 87.THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, but comfortable. High 86.FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, warm. High 87.SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. High 83.-----