AccuWeather: Record Breaking Warmth!

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and very warm! High 70. (The record high is 68 set back in 1948).

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and colder. Lows 34-40.

MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): Sun and clouds. Becoming breezy and cooler, but still mild for February. High 53.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny early. Increasing clouds late in the day with showers likely at night. High 50.

WEDNESDAY: Leftover morning clouds and a stray shower giving way to afternoon sunshine. High 65.

THURSDAY: Clouds and sun, very warm! High 70.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm. A stray shower is possible during the afternoon. High 65.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and mild with occasional rain and a thunderstorm. High 62.

