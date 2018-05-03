AccuWeather: Record Heat Today. More Comfortable This Weekend

TODAY: Look for sun and some occasional clouds. It's a bit breezy. The high is a hot 91, breaking the old 2001 record of 90. A passing shower or thunderstorm is possible, mainly up in the Poconos.An OZONE ACTION DAY is in effect today and Thursday. It's a Code Orange Alert, meaning that young children, seniors and anyone suffering from heart and lung disorders should avoid outdoor exposure and exertion, especially during the afternoon when the ground level pollutants will be at their worst.A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect today in South Jersey and parts of Southeastern Pennsylvania near I-95 until 8 p.m.. This means there's an enhanced chance of brush fires today. Fire pits should be either avoided or carefully tended. Cigarettes should be discarded with care. Do not park vehicles over tall grass.TONIGHT: Skies are partly cloudy, the winds ease a bit and we see a mild overnight low of 70.FRIDAY: Sun will mix with more clouds. It's still a bit humid. We are ahead of a cold front, meaning we will squeeze every degree out of the air mass before that front passes. Our forecast high is 90, again. Friday's record high is 91 from 2001. There does not look to be a lot of energy with this front, but some scattered showers and t'storms are likely Friday evening and possibly later at night, depending on the timing of the front.SATURDAY: The front stalls right over our region, bringing us a shot of cooler air, clouds and the possibility of showers, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. The high drops to 73.SUNDAY: It now looks like showers will linger into the day, so prepare for a possibly wet Broad Street Run. Otherwise, its mostly cloudy with a high of 73.MONDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. Our high hits 73, which is not only still pleasant, but very close to average for early May.TUESDAY: This looks like another winner with partly sunny skies and a seasonable high around 73, again.WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies and a delightful high around 76.---