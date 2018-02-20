WEATHER

AccuWeather: Record Warmth Possible Today and Wednesday

David Murphy with AccuWeather during Action News at noon on February 20, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Dense fog in the morning gives way to increasing sunshine today and we end up with a record-tying high of 70. The old record was set way back in 1939.

TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies. It may almost feel a bit muggy overnight, which is pretty rare for February. More fog is possible by morning. The low is a mild 58.

WEDNESDAY: This is yet another partly sunny, unseasonably warm afternoon with a high of 73, which would beat the old record of 72 set back in 1930.

THURSDAY: Clouds return to the region along with a push of cooler air. It may also rain at times. The high dips to 49.

FRIDAY: Look for another cloudy, cooler day with occasional rain and a high of 48.

SATURDAY: Clouds are around through most of the day. Some rain can't be ruled out, the steadiest of which arrives during the afternoon and evening. Our high improves to 61.

SUNDAY: Clouds will likely still be hanging around and there's more rain likely. The high is still around 61.

MONDAY: Clouds give way to partial sunshine. It's still relatively mild with a high of 56.

TUESDAY: Look for another partly sunny afternoon with a high around 52.
