AccuWeather: Record Warmth to Raw, Rainy Weather

Record highs were shattered today. Not only did Philadelphia set a new record high for February 21st, with a high of 77, today was the second warmest February day ever here on record. Other records: Allentown, 81; Reading, 82; Lancaster, 81; Wilmington, 78; Dover, 77; Atlantic City Airport, 76; Trenton, 78; Mount Pocono, 70.TONIGHT: Evening showers, with gusty winds and even a few rumbles of thunder, are likely. The low drops to 47.THURSDAY: Clouds are thick as a front dips to our south and then sets up shop there for a couple days. It's cooler and damp on top of that front with occasional rain. The high is only 49. We hit that in the morning, then temperatures drop.FRIDAY: Look for another cloudy, cooler day with occasional rain and a high of 46.SATURDAY: Clouds are present through most of the day and some rain arrives at night. But, now, it looks like most of the day should be dry. Our high climbs to 59 as a front stalled to the south returns as a warm front and delivers milder air.SUNDAY: More rain is likely during the morning hours. We dry out in the afternoon, but it stays mostly cloudy. The high climbs to 66.MONDAY: Sunshine returns with a relaitively mild high of 56.TUESDAY: Look for a partly sunny afternoon with a high around 52.WEDNESDAY: Sun mixes with some occasional clouds. The high: 54.