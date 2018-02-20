AccuWeather: Record Warmth Today. Even Warmer Wednesday

  • LIVE VIDEO First White House briefing since Fla. school shooting
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The fog and low clouds broke around late morning and the sun came out in force. Then, temperatures soared to May-like levels. The high in Philadelphia hit 72, breaking the old record of 70 set in 1939. Other record highs: Wilmington, 75; Atlantic City Airport, 73; Trenton, 71; Poconos 66.

TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies. It may almost feel a bit muggy overnight, which is pretty rare for February. More fog is possible by morning. This can be locally dense and will pose another morning rush concern. The low is a mild 56.

WEDNESDAY: We'll be ahead of a cold front that won't pass until the mid to late evening hours. That means another day in the warm sector and slightly higher temps than we saw today. Morning fog and low clouds will burn off like they did today and temps will reach the low to mid 70s once again. Almost every location is forecast to set a new record high. Here in Philadelphia the record is 72 from 1930. We are forecasting 75. A few showers are possible at night as a cold front moves in.

THURSDAY: Clouds return to the region along with a push of cooler air. Along with it, we get a raw east wind and periods of rain from time.. The high dips to an early high of 49.

FRIDAY: Look for another cloudy, cooler day with occasional rain and a high of 48.

SATURDAY: Clouds are around through most of the day. Some rain can't be ruled out, the steadiest of which arrives during the afternoon and evening. Our high climbs to 59 as the stalled cold front advances north as a warm front.

SUNDAY: Clouds will likely still be hanging around and there's more rain likely, especially in the morning. The high hit 61.

MONDAY: Sunshine returns with another mild high of 56.

TUESDAY: Look for a partly sunny afternoon with a high around 52.
