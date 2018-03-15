AccuWeather: Reinforcing Shot of Cold Air Arrives Friday

A few scattered showers moved through the region this afternoon. A few of these northwest even in the snow variety, but rain for I-95 on SE. They weren't heavy, but enough to wet the ground and flip the wipers on. The high hit 46, so far the warmest this week.TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies with a few brief evening rain or snow showers around. It's still brisk and cold with a low of 30.FRIDAY: In the wake of a passing frontal boundary, we see a dip in temperatures and another rather blustery wind profile. Look for sunshine mixing with a few clouds and a brisk, chilly high of just 40. Wind chills will be in the 20s.SATURDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): A weak wave will pass by to our south with the only noticeable effect for our area a few high clouds in the afternoon. Overall plenty of sun with temps reaching 50 or the low 50s.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly cooler. The high drops to 46.MONDAY: Clouds mix with sunshine for the final official day of winter. The high hits 47.TUESDAY: Clouds increase with some rain or wet snow arriving during the evening as a storm starts to develop off the coast. Tuesday's high is 43. Spring officially arrives at 12:15 p.m..WEDNESDAY: Some rain and wet snow is possible. The high drops to 40.THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a slightly improved, but still below average high of 48.-----