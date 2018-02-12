AccuWeather: Roller Coaster Temperatures

The official high today will be 61 from back at midnight, but cold air advection on a north wind has knocked temps down ever since. This afternoon we've only risen to 48 with wind chills in the mid 30s to near 40. The morning clouds and showers have all pushed offshore and we've seen the return of some decent sunshine.TONIGHT: Look for mainly clear skies with a brisk and cold overnight low of 26 in Philadelphia. Some suburbs could dip into the upper teens.TUESDAY: We have a partly sunny, but cooler day with a chilly breeze at times and a high of just 40.WEDNESDAY (VALENTINES DAY): This now looks like a dry day with a mix of clouds and sun and a milder high of 52. Some showers are possible at night.THURSDAY: We'll see mostly cloudy skies with a spotty morning shower possible. It's even warmer with a high of 65FRIDAY: Another round of showers is likely, especially in the morning. Otherwise, some sun returns. It's breezy. We hit an early high of 58 before temperatures fall.SATURDAY: Cooler air returns for the beginning of the weekend. It's partly sunny and brisk. The high slips to 40.SUNDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a milder high of 50.MONDAY: This a milder day, but cloudy with a chance of rain. The high is 57.------