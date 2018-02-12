WEATHER

AccuWeather: Roller Coaster Temperatures

EMBED </>More Videos

Cecily Tynan with AccuWeather on Action News at 11 p.m., February 12, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The official high today will be 61 from back at midnight, but cold air advection on a north wind has knocked temps down ever since. This afternoon we've only risen to 48 with wind chills in the mid 30s to near 40. The morning clouds and showers have all pushed offshore and we've seen the return of some decent sunshine.

TONIGHT: Look for mainly clear skies with a brisk and cold overnight low of 26 in Philadelphia. Some suburbs could dip into the upper teens.

TUESDAY: We have a partly sunny, but cooler day with a chilly breeze at times and a high of just 40.

WEDNESDAY (VALENTINES DAY): This now looks like a dry day with a mix of clouds and sun and a milder high of 52. Some showers are possible at night.

THURSDAY: We'll see mostly cloudy skies with a spotty morning shower possible. It's even warmer with a high of 65
.
FRIDAY: Another round of showers is likely, especially in the morning. Otherwise, some sun returns. It's breezy. We hit an early high of 58 before temperatures fall.

SATURDAY: Cooler air returns for the beginning of the weekend. It's partly sunny and brisk. The high slips to 40.

SUNDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a milder high of 50.

MONDAY: This a milder day, but cloudy with a chance of rain. The high is 57.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Flooding a concern in several areas
Winter Olympics might be the coldest in 20 years
What to know about Pyeongchang before the Winter Olympics
Drivers face icy roads in Lehigh Valley
More Weather
Top Stories
Community leaders stage 'walk against crime' in Philadelphia
Fire crews battle raging house fire in Trenton
Flu epidemic hits Tri-State area
6 flu deaths reported in Delaware over last week
Philly police: Man abducted, held for ransom, set on fire
Investigation: Stores offering 'Bogus Bargains?'
Victims of Hurricane Maria could soon be evicted from temporary residences
Drunk driver who killed music teacher pleaded guilty
Show More
School bus crashes with car in Monroe Township, N.J.
Trump Jr.'s wife taken to hospital after white powder scare
Camden fire captain back home after serious injury
Philly to throw parade for return of LOVE sculpture
Eagles' Super Bowl victory still a windfall for Philly business
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Philly police: Man abducted, held for ransom, set on fire
Eagles' Super Bowl victory still a windfall for Philly business
Camden fire captain back home after serious injury
More Video