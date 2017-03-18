AccuWeather: Scattered Showers Tonight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --TONIGHT: Cloudy with an evening shower or two. A few snow showers will develop after midnight. Perhaps a slushy coating on grassy surfaces for areas west of the city. Lows 31-36.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. High 48.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 53.
TUESDAY: More clouds than sun, very mild. High 57.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 40. Wind chills in the upper 20's.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 44.
FRIDAY: Cloudy and damp with a little light rain at times. High 48.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Rain possible. High: 61.
Download the 6abc app for the latest updates from Action News and AccuWeather
------