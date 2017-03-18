WEATHER

AccuWeather: Scattered Showers Tonight

EMBED </>More News Videos

Chris Sowers with the latest from AccuWeather. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Cloudy with an evening shower or two. A few snow showers will develop after midnight. Perhaps a slushy coating on grassy surfaces for areas west of the city. Lows 31-36.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. High 48.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 53.

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun, very mild. High 57.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 40. Wind chills in the upper 20's.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 44.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and damp with a little light rain at times. High 48.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Rain possible. High: 61.
Download the 6abc app for the latest updates from Action News and AccuWeather

------
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Residents frustrated over snowy streets after storm
Work continues to clear snowy streets after nor'easter
Download the 6abc/AccuWeather app!
Ice from truck crashes into driver's windshield on I-95
More Weather
Top Stories
Villanova stunned 65-62 by Wisconsin in NCAA
Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90
2 critical after pickup truck crashes into utility pole in Holmesburg
Police: Woman sexually assaulted in Germantown house
NJ man arrested for sex assault of a child
Crews battle apartment fire in NE Philadelphia
Man accused of killing FDNY EMT has 31 prior arrests
Show More
Police investigate assault, hazmat situation in Hunting Park
Hunt underway for former Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping 15-year-old student
Person detained after hopping bike-rack barrier along White House fence
Man killed after trying to grab Paris airport soldier's gun
Fmr. trooper charged in death of wife, baby in Montco
More News
Top Video
Police: Woman sexually assaulted in Germantown house
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
2 critical after pickup truck crashes into utility pole in Holmesburg
More Video