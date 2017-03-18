AccuWeather: Scattered Showers

SATURDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. High 45.TONIGHT: Cloudy with an evening shower or two. A few snow showers will develop after midnight. Perhaps a slushy coating on grassy surfaces for areas west of the city. Lows 32-36.SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. High 48.MONDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 53.TUESDAY: More clouds than sun, very mild. High 57.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 40. Wind chills in the upper 20's.THURSDAY: Partly sunny and a cool high of 42.FRIDAY: Clouds roll in with the chance of some afternoon rain. The high climbs to 50.------