WEATHER

AccuWeather: Scattered Showers

EMBED </>More News Videos

Chris Sowers with the latest from AccuWeather. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SATURDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. High 45.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with an evening shower or two. A few snow showers will develop after midnight. Perhaps a slushy coating on grassy surfaces for areas west of the city. Lows 32-36.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. High 48.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 53.

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun, very mild. High 57.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 40. Wind chills in the upper 20's.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and a cool high of 42.

FRIDAY: Clouds roll in with the chance of some afternoon rain. The high climbs to 50.
Download the 6abc app for the latest updates from Action News and AccuWeather

------
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Residents frustrated over snowy streets after storm
Work continues to clear snowy streets after nor'easter
Download the 6abc/AccuWeather app!
Ice from truck crashes into driver's windshield on I-95
More Weather
Top Stories
Police: Woman sexually assaulted in Germantown house
Police: Man killed after seizing Paris airport soldier's gun
Fmr. trooper charged in death of wife, baby in Montco
J.C. Penney closing local stores; includes King of Prussia
SEPTA announces proposed fare increases
Man, woman injured in I-95 crash in NE Philadelphia
Sparks fly at North Philadelphia house fire
Show More
2 row homes damaged in South Philadelphia fire
Atlantic City first responders challenge proposed layoffs
Sea of green, Irish pride in Philadelphia on St. Patrick's Day
Police: Exotic dancer took money to sell baby, backed out
Homes destroyed by fire in Avalon, NJ
More News
Top Video
Police: Woman sexually assaulted in Germantown house
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
Weekend Action - March 17, 18 and 19
More Video