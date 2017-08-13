WEATHER

AccuWeather: Seasonably Warm Monday

Melissa Magee reports on the latest from AccuWeather during Action News at 6 p.m. on August 13, 2017.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler. Lows 56-68.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, seasonably warm and still comfortable. A few showers could develop overnight to the south. High 84.

TUESDAY: Clouds and sun, warm. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible during the day. High 88.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and humid. High 90.

THURSDAY: Clouds and sun, steamy. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, humid. There's a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. High 84.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a thunderstorm possible. High 84.
