AccuWeather: Seasonably Warm Monday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler. Lows 56-68.MONDAY: Partly sunny, seasonably warm and still comfortable. A few showers could develop overnight to the south. High 84.TUESDAY: Clouds and sun, warm. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible during the day. High 88.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and humid. High 90.THURSDAY: Clouds and sun, steamy. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86.FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86.SATURDAY: Partly sunny, humid. There's a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. High 84.SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a thunderstorm possible. High 84.-----