AccuWeather: Showers, Then Sun

Watch the updated forecast from meteorologist Chris Sowers and AccuWeather. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Morning clouds and showers giving way to afternoon sunshine. Breezy and comfortable. High 77. Low 70s for the Jersey shore.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, nice. Lows 48-56.

SUNDAY: Early morning sunshine fades behind increasing clouds. Becoming slightly more humid and breezy during the day with a shower or thunderstorm in the Lehigh Valley (evening). High 82. Low 70s for the Jersey shore.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and damp with showers and thunderstorms around. High 78.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a shower in spots. High 70.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. High 72.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 77.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, seasonable. High 80.

