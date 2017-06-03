AccuWeather: Showers, Then Sun

TODAY: Morning clouds and showers giving way to afternoon sunshine. Breezy and comfortable. High 77. Low 70s for the Jersey shore.TONIGHT: Mostly clear, nice. Lows 48-56.SUNDAY: Early morning sunshine fades behind increasing clouds. Becoming slightly more humid and breezy during the day with a shower or thunderstorm in the Lehigh Valley (evening). High 82. Low 70s for the Jersey shore.MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and damp with showers and thunderstorms around. High 78.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a shower in spots. High 70.WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. High 72.THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 77.FRIDAY: Partly sunny, seasonable. High 80.----------