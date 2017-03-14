AccuWeather: Slush Freezes Solid, Brutal Wind Chills

Looking back at today's storm, a slight deviation in track of 20 miles to the west made for a mix of sleet and freezing rain reaching all the way past the I-95 corridor and well into the northwest suburbs for a time this morning. This was the result of a warmer layer of air between about 5,000 and 7,500 feet above the surface. In the end, this meant lower snowfall totals along the I-95 corridor from Washington to Philadelphia and New York. Here is a sampling of totals from our area:Mt. Pocono 24"Allentown 13.7"Royersford 7.5"Wayne 6.3"Philadelphia Int'l Airport 6.0"Claymont 4.2"Florence 5.7"West Windsor 5.5"West Deptford 4.0"Berlin Twp. 2.8"Snow was not the only part of the story with 3" of rain in many coastal and far southeastern locations along with coastal flooding causing many problems for those areas.TONIGHT: Any slush or standing water will be freezing solid as temperatures plunge to 21 in Center City and upper teens in the suburbs. Wind chills drop into the single digits.WEDNESDAY: It's mostly cloudy with a few snow showers around. Otherwise it's blustery and cold. High 29, but wind chills will hover in the teens.THURSDAY: We'll see sun and clouds, and it's brisk and cold. High 37.FRIDAY: For St. Patrick's Day it's partly sunny and cold, but not as windy. High 38.SATURDAY: We'll see increasing clouds with the chance of rain or snow showers. High 46.SUNDAY: Partly sunny and still cool. High 48.MONDAY: Spring arrives with mostly sunny skies and a cool 46.TUESDAY: The first full day of spring will feature more clouds than sunshine, but more seasonable temperatures. The high climbs to 52.------