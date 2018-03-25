AccuWeather: Snow/ Rain Shower

WEATHER

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Clouds, some sun. A snow or rain shower is possible through early afternoon. High 44. Wind chills in the mid to upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 26-31.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 47.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 50.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds, some sun. A shower is possible during the afternoon. High 55.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and very mild with a stray shower in spots. High 63.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and mild. A shower is possible for some on Good Friday and for the start of Passover. High 60.
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 52.
