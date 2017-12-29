AccuWeather: Snow and dangerous wind chills

TONIGHT: Clouds will be on the increase later in the night ahead of our clipper system set to arrive first thing in the morning. Lows will sit between 12 and 19.SATURDAY: A band of snow stretching through the lower Great Lakes will arrive in our area around dawn starting in the west and then moving off to the east through the day. It won't be snowing all day, but the steadiest period of light snow will occur in the late morning into the midday hours. With the recent cold and continued cold of tomorrow with a high temp of just 28, every flake will stick and make for some slick driving conditions, especially in places that haven't been treated.SUNDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE) AND MONDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY): Behind that system winds will kick up starting on Saturday night and lasting right through Monday. Unfortunately this is right across the heart of New Year's Eve and New Year's Day Celebrations and will make for dangerous conditions if you are not dressed properly. Wind chills on Saturday night drop into the single digits and then remain in the low single digits to near 0 from Sunday through Monday as winds will gust from the northwest to 30mph during the daytime hours on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. At least both of these day will feature a decent amount of sunshine. Expect wind chill advisories in the Poconos as wind chills up there will be near -15 making for dangerous conditions. Make sure you are layered up and all exposed skin covered if you are heading up for skiing this holiday weekend.TUESDAY: It's still brisk and cold with plenty of sun, but no relief! The high improves, but only to about 25.WEDNESDAY: Finally, we begin to pull out of the heart of this cold snap. Sunrise temperatures will still be raw (about 12 in Philadelphia), but the afternoon will be less harsh with a high of 30.THURSDAY: We will be watching the coast for a storm, but the latest trend is to send the storm out to sea and send in more cold air. The high around 29.____________________________