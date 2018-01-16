  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
AccuWeather: Snow expected for Wednesday morning rush

Cecily Tynan with AccuWeather on Action News at 11 p.m., January 16, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
AccuWeather is tracking a fairly light snow event for most of our area, but the timing could cause some commuter headaches on Wednesday morning.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Lancaster, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Chester, upper Montgomery and upper Bucks counties until 7 am Wednesday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Poconos until 11 am Wednesday.

Snowfall totals: I-95 corridor - coating to 1", far western suburbs and the Lehigh Valley 2-4", the Poconos 4-6", the Jersey shore - mostly rain.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and wet snow developing late. Changing to all snow after midnight. Slick roads expected by daybreak. Lows 27-32.

WEDNESDAY: The snow is expected to sweep through the area by the early morning hours Wednesday, and is expected to be falling at the height of the morning rush hour. However, the leftover morning snow will end by mid-to-late morning for most of the area. Clouds give way to some sun by afternoon. High 35.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 37.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 43.

SATURDAY: Sunny and milder. High 51.

SUNDAY: Clouds and sun, mild! High 56. For the NFC Championship game (begins 6:40pm) temperatures are expected to be near 50 degrees.
MONDAY: Cloudy and mild with periods of rain. High 54.

TUESDAY: Leftover morning rain is possible, otherwise, clouds giving way to some sun. High 45.

