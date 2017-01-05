AccuWeather: Snow Moving In Tonight, Coastal Brush Possible this Weekend

A winter weather advisory has been posted for the heart of the Delaware Valley from 8pm tonight until 6am Friday.Light snow will accumulate, in general a coating to 3" expected.TONIGHT: Snow arrives during the evening in Philadelphia. It continues on and off, overnight. The low is 28.Begins: 6pm to 8pm from west to eastSteadiest: 10pm to 2amEnds: 4am to 6amFRIDAY: Snow ends very early, possibly before the bulk of the rush hour gets going. But with a coating to 3" expected, roads could be slippery. Clouds will give way to partial sunshine during the morning and afternoon. It's still cold with a high of just 35.SATURDAY: Still watching the potential for a coastal storm to brush the shore with accumulating snow Saturday. The exact strength and track will determine how much snow will fall. Otherwise, it's mostly cloudy brisk and frigid with a high of only 29.SUNDAY: This is a partly sunny but brisk and rather bitter day. The high is 29. Winds gusting to 30 mph will lead to wind chills in the teens most of the time.MONDAY: Look for plenty of sunshine, lighter winds and another cold high around 29.TUESDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds, and the heart of the cold air begins to shift off the coast with afternoon temperatures improving. Our high in Philadelphia reaches 38.WEDNESDAY: Milder air continues to roll in, but so do the clouds. Some rain is possible. The high is 52.THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a high of 46.-----