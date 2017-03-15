AccuWeather: Snow Showers, Icy Roads, Windy Today

TODAY: Sun gives way to clouds. Snow showers are possible, especially during the afternoon. It's windy. More icy branches and wires could fall. The high is 29.SNOW TOTALS FROM TUESDAY'S STORM (areas with less snow also added more ice and may still have ice on wires and tree branches, posing a heightened threat of power outages):Mt. Pocono 24"Allentown 13.7"Royersford 7.5"Wayne 6.3"Philadelphia Int'l Airport 6.0"Claymont 4.2"Florence 5.7"West Windsor 5.5"West Deptford 4.0"Berlin Twp. 2.8"TONIGHT: Skies clear it remains windy and cold with gusts in the 30s overnight and a low of 19 in Philadelphia. Some suburbs can drop into the mid teens.THURSDAY: Sunshine mixes with a few clouds. It's still brisk with a high of 37.FRIDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): Sun gives way to increasing clouds with a wintry mix arriving at night. The high is 43.SATURDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a passing shower around. In NW suburbs, a snow shower can't be ruled-out. The high is 48.SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's brisk and chilly with a passing shower not out of the question. The high is 44.MONDAY: Spring arrives with mostly sunny skies and a chilly high of 46.TUESDAY: The first full day of spring will feature more clouds than sunshine with a passing shower or two, but temperatures are far more seasonable. Philadelphia's high: 52.WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies and a cooler high of 45.------