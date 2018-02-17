AccuWeather: Snow tonight for parts of the area

A big weather change is underway! After spring like temperatures in the 60s, temperatures dropped more than 20 degrees in 24 hours. A wintry mix is on the way this afternoon/evening. A Winter Storm Advisory is in place through much of the area.TODAY: A storm system approaches to our south. Any morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds during the day. The high is 41. Late in the afternoon and early evening snow arrives (just rain in extreme southern New Jersey and Delaware). Roads will likely become slippery with wet snow mixing with rain near I-95 during the evening with the worst conditions in our northwest suburbs. The worst travel period will be between about 6 p.m. Saturday midnight. The last flakes taper off by about 2 a.m. across the region. We expect to get about 1-3" near I-95, although some of that will melt on the roads and the rest will likely get washed away when precipitation changes to rain. This is more of an event for our suburbs in the north and west where 3-5 inches will fall from northern Bucks, Montgomery and western Chester counties and all points north to the Poconos. The overnight low is 34 in Philadelphia and the upper 20s in some suburbs.SUNDAY: Look for slippery spots north and west of Philadelphia early in areas where the salt and plow trucks don't manage to treat and clear, but in general, this will be a nice "bounce back" day with sunshine returning and a milder afternoon high around 48.MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): The next front arrives and we see a good deal of clouds with some rain possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening. The high is 52.TUESDAY: A large ridge of high pressure brings warmer air from the Gulf, it may even feel a bit humid! Temperatures will rise some 25 degrees above average! (old record: 70 in 1939).WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sun. It looks like the rain will hold off until nightfall. We will experience record warmth. This time, the high hits 73 (old record: 72 in 1930).THURSDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a touch of rain. The high cools to about 54, but that's still well above the average high (46).FRIDAY: This is another rather cloudy day with a chance for a little rain. The high is 50.------