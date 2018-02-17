  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
WEATHER

AccuWeather: Snow tonight for parts of the area

EMBED </>More Videos

Karen Rogers with AccuWeather during Action News at 6 a.m. on February 17, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A big weather change is underway! After spring like temperatures in the 60s, temperatures dropped more than 20 degrees in 24 hours. A wintry mix is on the way this afternoon/evening. A Winter Storm Advisory is in place through much of the area.

. See the list of counties here.

TODAY: A storm system approaches to our south. Any morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds during the day. The high is 41. Late in the afternoon and early evening snow arrives (just rain in extreme southern New Jersey and Delaware). Roads will likely become slippery with wet snow mixing with rain near I-95 during the evening with the worst conditions in our northwest suburbs. The worst travel period will be between about 6 p.m. Saturday midnight. The last flakes taper off by about 2 a.m. across the region. We expect to get about 1-3" near I-95, although some of that will melt on the roads and the rest will likely get washed away when precipitation changes to rain. This is more of an event for our suburbs in the north and west where 3-5 inches will fall from northern Bucks, Montgomery and western Chester counties and all points north to the Poconos. The overnight low is 34 in Philadelphia and the upper 20s in some suburbs.

SUNDAY: Look for slippery spots north and west of Philadelphia early in areas where the salt and plow trucks don't manage to treat and clear, but in general, this will be a nice "bounce back" day with sunshine returning and a milder afternoon high around 48.

MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): The next front arrives and we see a good deal of clouds with some rain possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening. The high is 52.

TUESDAY: A large ridge of high pressure brings warmer air from the Gulf, it may even feel a bit humid! Temperatures will rise some 25 degrees above average! (old record: 70 in 1939).

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sun. It looks like the rain will hold off until nightfall. We will experience record warmth. This time, the high hits 73 (old record: 72 in 1930).

THURSDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a touch of rain. The high cools to about 54, but that's still well above the average high (46).

FRIDAY: This is another rather cloudy day with a chance for a little rain. The high is 50.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Flooding a concern in several areas
Winter Olympics might be the coldest in 20 years
What to know about Pyeongchang before the Winter Olympics
Drivers face icy roads in Lehigh Valley
More Weather
Top Stories
Student injured after chain falls from ceiling during Penn State's THON
Pedestrian struck and killed in city's Feltonville section
Man recovering after being shot in University City
Driver injured after hitting utility pole in Germantown
Police investigate crash in Fairmount Park
Building collapses in city's Brewerytown section
Gun rally held outside Delaware County courthouse following Florida school shooting
FBI says it failed to investigate tip on school shooter
Show More
Russians charged with meddling in presidential race
Arrests made after school threats in the Tri-State area
Teacher who survived Fla. shooting speaks to NJ educators
Troubleshooters: Family seeks help to bury mother with father
Florida survivor's grandfather lived through Camden mass shooting
More News
Top Video
Arrests made after school threats in the Tri-State area
Action News Update
Troubleshooters: Family seeks help to bury mother with father
Tractor-trailer lands on its side on ramp along MLK Drive
More Video