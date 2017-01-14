AccuWeather: Some Light Snow

SATURDAY: Cloudy and colder with light snow and sleet developing during the afternoon. It may mix with and change over to rain across the Delaware Bay region (Cumberland, Cape May, Kent, Sussex counties). Minor accumulations of a coating to an inch are expected, mainly on grassy surfaces. There could be some icy patches by evening. High 37.TONIGHT: Some light snow during the evening. Otherwise, partly cloudy and cold. Icy patches developing (back roads, parking lots, sidewalks, off ramps, etc.). Lows 26/30.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High 44.MONDAY (MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY): Clouds and sun. High 45.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with some afternoon rain. High 50.WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, damp and mild with periods of rain. High 56.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. High 52.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. High 53.-----