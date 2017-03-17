AccuWeather: Some Snow and Rain This Weekend

We got the "luck of the Irish today" with lots of sun & highs in the 40's, giving us plenty of melting.TONIGHT: Clouds increase near or just after sunset. Then light precipitation starts to move in after midnight and into the wee hours of Saturday morning. This is likely in the form of light snow northwest, a mix of snow/sleet and rain along I-95 and all rain for areas SE of I-95. The low: 28 to 32.SATURDAY: In the northwest suburbs, a coating is possible before everything quickly changes to rain even in the Lehigh Valley. Only the Poconos will stay as snow during the daytime hour. The high is a cool 44. During the night, colder air begins to work in on the backside of a developing coastal storm and precipitation changes from rain to snow from the north to the south as the night wears on.SUNDAY: During the morning,coastal communities down to Atlantic City are seeing early light snow. Sunday morning is when we have concerns for some slushy/slick roads as a coating to 1" is expected around the city with 1" to 2" in the Lehigh Valley and far northwest suburbs. Once you get north of the Lehigh Tunnel into the Poconos and then east toward NYC and Long Island is where you will find 2" to 5". For most of Delaware and southern New Jersey, no snow accumulations are expected---see attached map. At this point the best lift and snowfall totals from this system look to be aimed from about NYC on northward into southern New England coast where up to 6" or so may fall. Any snow Sunday morning in our area quickly exits the coast and sunshine returns for the second half of the day and temps hit 46.MONDAY: Spring arrives with mostly sunny skies and a more seasonable high of 55. Overnight Monday into Tuesday we have some spotty rain.TUESDAY: The first full day of spring will be breezy with partly sunny skies and a mild high of 57.WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a cooler high of 42.THURSDAY: Partly sunny and a cool high of 42.FRIDAY: Clouds roll in with the chance of some afternoon rain. The high climbs to 50.------