AccuWeather: Some Sun, Pleasantly Warm This Afternoon

TODAY: Clouds will give way to occasional sunshine with light to moderate winds in play. It's pleasant overall with a high of 73.TONIGHT: Skies will clear, winds are light and temperatures will be a little cooler. The low in Philadelphia is 51 with outlying suburbs dipping it to mid to upper 40s.TUESDAY: High pressure builds east through the Ohio Valley, bringing us mostly sunny skies and a somewhat milder high of 75.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies are in store again with a pleasantly warm high of 77.THURSDAY: Our high pressure center begins to shift off the coast and any morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds. A shower is possible during the afternoon and evening. The high is 77.FRIDAY: A morning shower is possible for some. Otherwise, some sun returns and the afternoon looks nice with a high around 76.SATURDAY: Clouds mix with sun and there's a chance of a shower, mainly during the afternoon. The high reaches 72.SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): Warmer air surges into the region ahead of an approaching front. Look for a mix of clouds and sun. A spotty thunderstorm is possible later in the day. The high reaches 80.MONDAY: It's partly sunny with another afternoon or evening thunderstorm possible. The high is 82.---