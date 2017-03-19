WEATHER

AccuWeather: Spring Arrives Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 23-30.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 51.

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun, very mild. High 59.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 43. Wind chills in the 30's.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 45.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some rain is possible during the afternoon. High 55.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Some rain possible. High: 67.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High: 53.
