AccuWeather: Spring Fever This Week

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows 29-34.MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): Increasing clouds. Light rain and drizzle will develop during the afternoon. High 50.TUESDAY: Warmer and humid with a mixture of clouds and sun. High 70. The record high is 70 set back in 1939.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. High 73. The record high is 72 set back in 1930).THURSDAY: Cloudy and cooler with a bit of rain and drizzle. High 58.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers are possible at night. High 50.SATURDAY: Cloudy and damp with rain and drizzle at times. High 59.SUNDAY: Cloudy and still mild. High 61.------