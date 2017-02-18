AccuWeather: Spring Fever This Weekend

It was a seasonable Friday, with a high of 45 degrees (one degree above average.) But, temperatures the next two days will climb around 20 degrees above normal; fast forwarding us into the middle of spring!TONIGHT: A few patchy clouds mix with the stars. Winds are close to calm. The low is 32.SATURDAY: A warm front lifts through the region bringing a light southwest wind and rising temperatures. Look for a good deal of sunshine, a few occasional clouds and a high of 64, twenty degrees above normal. Clouds thicken Saturday night as a weak disturbance passes to our south.SUNDAY: Temperatures are back off to the races under mostly sunny skies. A cold front will likely pass through in the morning shifting our winds to the northwest, but the cooler air will lag behind and allow us to warm into the mid to upper 60's, giving us a shot at reaching or exceeding our record high of 68 from 1948. Several other cities across the area will also be within striking distance of records.MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): We keep the sunshine, but a northerly breeze blowing over the dense snowpack to our north will keep temps a good bit cooler than the weekend. Still, by February standards a high of 53 is well above normal.TUESDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. We likely remain dry. The high drops to 49.WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken and a period or two of rain is likely during the morning. The high is 55, still well above average.THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm. The high climbs back to 63.FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with a touch of rain possible. The high is 63.