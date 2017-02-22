AccuWeather: Springtime In February

Clouds and scattered showers this morning broke for some afternoon sunshine, with a high of 58 degrees. That's twelve degrees above average for this time of year. Temperatures will continue climbing as we head into the weekend.TONIGHT: With a light southerly wind in place, temperatures will remain exceptionally mild for February, with a nighttime lows only dipping to 48 in Philadelphia. In fact, tonight's low temps is HIGHER than the normal daytime high! Shows you just how warm this upcoming stretch is going to be! Overnight, we are concerned with areas of fog forming as temperatures drop to near the dewpoint.THURSDAY: We start off with those areas of fog and low clouds, but should break for a mix of clouds and sun come the late morning. Temps will rise to near 70 degrees in the afternoon despite a low level inversion. The current record for Philadelphia is 75 from back in 1874 so that is likely not be broken, but some other locations may come within a degree or two of records.FRIDAY: We are in the heart of the warm sector of a strong storm cutting up into the Great Lakes. Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures will hit the mid 70's again, challenging many record highs. In Philadelphia we are forecasting a high of 75, which would break the old record of 74 from 1985.SATURDAY: The cold front associated with the storm to our northwest will come through our area in the late afternoon. Out ahead of it we will see some sunshine and a prefrontal surge of warmth that will get us back near the mid 70's. Then a line of rain/gusty t'storms will come through in the late afternoon/early evening putting an end to this incredible warmth.SUNDAY: Behind the departing front, sunshine roars back, but it's brisk and a lot cooler with our high struggling to 46.MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower possible. The high climbs to 52.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies return with some afternoon rain possible. The high improves to 54.WEDNESDAY: It's mostly cloudy with a little additional rain possible. And warm again, as we kick off March, with a high of 65.------