AccuWeather: Springtime in February Continues

Six record highs were tied or set in our area today: Dover 74, Wilmington 73, Reading 73, Allentown 71, Atlantic City 72, Poconos 63. The high in Philadelphia climbed to 73, just two degrees shy of the record high.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies are likely. It's still mild. The low is 54 (almost 10 degrees above today's average high!). Some patchy dense fog will likely develop again.FRIDAY: With a cold front still well to our west, a southerly flow to the east of the front's face will continue to pump warm air into our region. After a foggy morning, look for partly sunny skies with a very spotty afternoon shower possible in a few places and a high of 75, breaking the record of 74 set in 1985.SATURDAY: We start with some low clouds and fog, but then have a few hours of sunshine ahead of a cold front that should jump us back to the low to mid 70s. Then that the cold front comes through during the late afternoon with a period of rain, likely 1/4"=1/2", and some gusty thunderstorms. A low level jet around 40 to 50mph will be overhead and any storm that develops could tap into that and bring those winds to the surface. Saturday's record is likely not in reach as it is the warmest February temperature on record of 79 from back in 1930.SUNDAY: Behind the departing front, sunshine roars back, but it's brisk and a lot cooler with our high struggling to 46.MONDAY: Sun gives way to clouds with some rain possible later at night. The high improves to 54.TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with periods of rain and a high around 60.WEDNESDAY: It's another mainly cloudy day with a little additional rain possible. The temperature climbs as March arrives more like a lamb than a lion. Our high is 67.THURSDAY: An early shower is possible. Then, it's partly sunny breezy and cooler. The high dips to 54, cooler but still well above average.