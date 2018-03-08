AccuWeather: Another nor'easter coming?

The powerful nor'easter has left our region. The amount of snow you got depended on where you live: Wynnewood 8.4"; Haverford 8"; Bryn Mawr 11"; Broomall 12"; Valley Forge 8"; Moorestown 8"; Seaville, N.J. 3".TODAY: We'll see partly sunny skies today but the wind will still gust about 20mph. High 42.FRIDAY: An upper level disturbance brings the chance for a flurry or quick snow shower, mainly north of the city. Although it looks like most areas really stay dry. We'll see a good amount of clouds and some sunshine with a chilly breeze. High 43.SATURDAY: It stays chilly, despite sunshine. A chilly breeze at times will make it feel cooler than the high of 43.SUNDAY: Most of the day features sunshine but at night clouds will increase ahead of another storm. Some of the current forecast guidance keeps the storm to our south, moving off the North Carolina/ Virginia coast. But if the track shifts farther north it could mean another round of snow for us Sunday night into Monday. Its going to be a close call! High 44.MONDAY: If the storm tracks up the coast we could start the day with another round of rain and snow. Clouds give way to some afternoon sunshine. High 42.TUESDAY: It stays brisk and chilly with partly sunny skies. High 42.WEDNESDAY: It's cold for March with temperatures more than 10 degrees below average. High 39.-----