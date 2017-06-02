AccuWeather: Staying Warm

TODAY: Another cold front approaches late in the day, but ahead of it we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with temps hitting 81. An isolated late-day thunderstorm is possible, but most areas will stay dry. It should be great weather for the Phillies game.SATURDAY: We start the day with a few clouds and the chance of a shower south of Philadelphia as a weak disturbance slides through. The rest of the day looks good, with partly sunny skies. Our High: 77.SUNDAY: The models are slowing down the start of the rain, so Sunday's forecast is looking better. We may see some sun to start, then clouds will increase as a slow-moving, upper-level low begins to rotate from the northern Great Lakes into the Mid-Atlantic. It looks like the showers may hold off until late in the day or at night. But the showers will move in from west to east, so in the Lehigh High Valley showers may start in the late afternoon. The high will be 80. The races at Dover International Speedway over the next few days should not have any major problems.MONDAY: Low pressure stalls nearby and still gives us a chance for lots of clouds and a few showers or even a gusty thunderstorm. The high is 80.TUESDAY: It stays cool for June, with mostly cloudy skies and more showers. The high tries to hit 71.WEDNESDAY: The drifting upper-level low brings us more cool weather with a chance of more showers. The high sits at 71.THURSDAY: We finally see improvement, as the low pressure lifts out, bringing us partly sunny skies and somewhat warmer temps. Our high of 77 is still below average.----------