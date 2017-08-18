AccuWeather: Steamy, Flooding Downpours Today, Tonight

TODAY: It's steamy. We have lots of clouds with downpours possible, especially in the afternoon. A few strong thunderstorms are also possible. High: 88.FLASH FLOOD WATCH: This is in effect across the entire region this afternoon and tonight. Drenching downpours could produce as much as 2-6" of rain, easily enough to cause flash flooding of roads, creeks and streams. Do not drive or walk through any flooded areas. Water can rise very quickly in flash flooding situations.TONIGHT: More downpours and storms are likely up until and perhaps past midnight. It's still muggy. The low is 74 with drying in the wee hours of the morning.SATURDAY: The morning looks humid, but by the afternoon, humidity drops off and we begin to feel more comfortable. We have partly sunny skies overall. The high is a hot 90.SUNDAY: It's mostly sunny and less humid, making for a nice summer Sunday! The high is 88.MONDAY: Things are looking up as we prepare to look up at the solar eclipse (assuming you have the correct type of protective glasses, of course!). Look for sunshine mixing with a few passing clouds. It will be warm. The high is 89.TUESDAY: This is an unsettled day with hotter and more humid air in place. Look for a mix of clouds and sun with an afternoon thunderstorm possible and a high around 90.WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun mix. It's still humid. A thunderstorms is possible. The high: 88.THURSDAY: Look for a nice, mostly sunny afternoon with lower humidity and a more moderate high of 83.FRIDAY: It's another partly sunny afternoon with a pleasant high around 80.-----