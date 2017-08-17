WEATHER

AccuWeather: Steamy to Stormy

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Adam Joseph with the latest forecast from AccuWeather. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It was a hot day, with a high of 90 degrees, and somewhat muggy. But, humidity will really ramp up overnight.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase and humidity also rises and a warm front moves through. An overnight shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The low is 73.

FRIDAY: It's very warm with tropical humidity and a chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms in the morning and another line of storms and showers in the afternoon and evening.
Any shower or thunderstorm could deliver a drenching downpour. A strong afternoon storm is not out of the question in a few spots. The high is 88.

SATURDAY: The morning looks humid, but by the afternoon, humidity drops off and we begin to feel more comfortable. We have partly sunny skies overall. The high is 90.

SUNDAY: It's mostly sunny and less humid, a nice summer Sunday! The high is 89.

MONDAY: Things are looking up as we prepare to look up at the solar eclipse (assuming you have the correct type of protective glasses, of course!). Look for sunshine mixing with a few passing clouds. It will be warm. The high is 89.

TUESDAY: This is an unsettled day with hotter and more humid air in place. Look for a mix of clouds and sun with an afternoon thunderstorm possible and a high around 92.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun mix. It's still humid. A thunderstorms is possible. The high: 88.

THURSDAY: Look for a nice, mostly sunny afternoon with lower humidity and a more moderate high of 83.

-----
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
How to look for solar eclipse shadows
Cecily Tynan visits with the kangaroos and emus at the Philadelphia Zoo
Adam Joseph's eclipse forecast breakdown
High risk for rip currents along New Jersey shore
More Weather
Top Stories
Attacker drives van into Barcelona crowd; 12 dead, 80 hurt
Family of South Phila. murder victim left with questions
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Camden County
Search for Chestnut Hill vandalism suspect
Mom, son killed in apparent double-murder suicide in N.J.
Accused Chester Co. road rage killer waives hearing
Man stabbed in apparent road rage incident in Reading
Man is shot 2 days in a row and survives; gunman sought
Show More
Glenside father, son arrested on child porn charges
Ducis & Jamie preview Eagles game, stop at Mike Trout's seats
New England store clerk laughs at would-be robbers
Trump tweets support for preserving Confederate statues
Driver hurt after tractor-trailer overturns on NJ Turnpike
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
"Philly is Charlottesville" marches against racism in Center City
Accused Chester Co. road rage killer waives hearing
Glenside father, son arrested on child porn charges
More Video