AccuWeather: Steamy to Stormy

It was a hot day, with a high of 90 degrees, and somewhat muggy. But, humidity will really ramp up overnight.TONIGHT: Clouds increase and humidity also rises and a warm front moves through. An overnight shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The low is 73.FRIDAY: It's very warm with tropical humidity and a chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms in the morning and another line of storms and showers in the afternoon and evening.Any shower or thunderstorm could deliver a drenching downpour. A strong afternoon storm is not out of the question in a few spots. The high is 88.SATURDAY: The morning looks humid, but by the afternoon, humidity drops off and we begin to feel more comfortable. We have partly sunny skies overall. The high is 90.SUNDAY: It's mostly sunny and less humid, a nice summer Sunday! The high is 89.MONDAY: Things are looking up as we prepare to look up at the solar eclipse (assuming you have the correct type of protective glasses, of course!). Look for sunshine mixing with a few passing clouds. It will be warm. The high is 89.TUESDAY: This is an unsettled day with hotter and more humid air in place. Look for a mix of clouds and sun with an afternoon thunderstorm possible and a high around 92.WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun mix. It's still humid. A thunderstorms is possible. The high: 88.THURSDAY: Look for a nice, mostly sunny afternoon with lower humidity and a more moderate high of 83.-----